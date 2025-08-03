UFC Icon Slams “Coward” Joey Swoll Over Hulk Hogan Tribute Backlash ‘Narcissist’

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll, known as the “CEO of Gym Positivity” with over 8 million TikTok followers, faced criticism from UFC veteran Chael Sonnen after a controversy involving Hulk Hogan led to Swoll temporarily leaving social media.

Joey Swoll Controversy and Hulk Hogan

The incident began on July 25, 2025, when Swoll posted a tribute video to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who died on July 24 at age 71 from a heart attack. The tribute featured Swoll wearing a Hulk Hogan costume during a workout at Gold’s Gym in California. Swoll claimed the costume was actually a gift from Hogan himself.

The post sparked immediate backlash from followers who pointed to Hogan’s controversial past, including his use of racial slurs that led to his termination from WWE. During a livestream defending his tribute, Swoll used the term “colored athletes” when referring to Black athletes who had also posted tributes to Hogan. This language choice intensified the criticism against him.

Swoll initially posted an apology video on July 28, stating he had researched Hogan’s controversies and learned about “all of the horrible things that man has done.” He also acknowledged that using “colored” instead of “person of color” was “a very outdated, very offensive term.” Despite the apology, criticism continued from both sides, with some followers calling him weak for apologizing.

On July 29, Swoll announced he was leaving social media altogether, writing on X: “All the good I’ve done, all the people I’ve helped, all for nothing. I truly hope all the people I’ve inspired do great things in their life and pay it forward to help others and carry on my message. But no matter how much good you do, people just wait for a reason to hate you and tear you down. You either die a hero, or live long enough to be the villain. Thank you for your support. I am done.”

Chael Sonnen Slams Joey Swoll

Chael Sonnen, the former UFC middleweight contender known for his outspoken personality, responded harshly to Swoll’s departure from social media. In a YouTube video and series of social media posts, Sonnen criticized Swoll’s decision to retract his Hulk Hogan tribute.

“No, that was the scam you ran. Your message was specifically about inspiration, courage, and honor. You then revealed that you have none of those things. STOP lying. it’s OK that you did not get thousands of messages. Odd thing to lie about,” Sonnen wrote on X.

STOP lying. it’s OK that you did not get thousands of messages. Odd thing to lie about. https://t.co/h6HPeGlJpp — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 1, 2025

In another post, Sonnen added: “Look up the word coward. Then look up the word narcissist. Leave? There was nowhere to go. His first video will pop, but his numbers will sink after that. He had one shot in the comeback video which was to come clean and he elected to lie.”

Sonnen also accused Swoll of targeting weaker opponents, writing: “If you pick on a bully, they will pick on somebody else, somebody they deem weaker. I stepped to you and I see you have found a new target. GET HER JOE, you were made for this!”

In his YouTube video titled “Joey Swole B*tched Out,” Sonnen called Swoll an “egomaniac” and predicted he would return to social media despite claiming to be done. “There is zero chance in my mind that he is in fact done,” Sonnen said. “In fact, I will go further to let you know he’s not even done for the next 24 hours.”

The UFC veteran also questioned Swoll’s business practices, comparing him to the “Liver King” controversy and suggesting Swoll promoted supplements while using anabolic steroids to achieve his physique. Sonnen argued that Swoll’s customers were not people he helped but rather people he conducted business with.

Joey Swoll built his social media following by calling out “gym bullies” and promoting positive gym culture. His typical content involves critiquing people who make gyms unwelcoming for beginners or who engage in inappropriate behavior.

Swoll’s departure from social media was short-lived. On August 1, just three days after announcing he was “done,” Swoll returned with a new TikTok video. In the comeback video, he stated: “Love me or hate me, I am not going anywhere and you are not going to cancel me.” He explained that he received thousands of supportive messages during his brief absence, including some that gave him “a good kick in the ass that I needed to get back up.”