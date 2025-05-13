Hulk Hogan Beer: Real American Beer, Controversy, and Public Reaction

Want to know more about the Hulk Hogan Beer? The wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has made a high-profile entry into the beer industry with the launch of Real American Beer, a light lager branded with patriotic themes and closely tied to his wrestling persona.

Hulk Hogan Beer

Since its debut in June 2024, the brand has rapidly expanded its distribution and marketing footprint, but not without controversy and mixed public reception.

Real American Beer

Real American Beer was co-founded by Hulk Hogan and is marketed as a premium light lager made with 100% North American ingredients. The beer contains 4.2% ABV, 110 calories, and 4 grams of carbs per serving, positioning itself as a crisp, easy-to-drink option for mainstream beer consumers. The Hulk Hogan beer brand emphasizes its American identity and is promoted as a beer for gatherings, sports, and family events.

The Hulk Hogan beer brand has quickly gained traction, becoming the #2 new light beer in the U.S. and securing shelf space at major retailers, including Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Sam’s Club, and Total Wine & More. Real American Beer is available in at least 23 states, with plans for further expansion. It is also the official beer partner of WWE, with branding featured on WWE’s Monday Night Raw and at various racing and wrestling events.

The Hulk Hogan beer brand Real American Beer is not only a nostalgic nod to his wrestling legacy but also a deliberate attempt to connect with ideas of masculinity. Real American Beer is positioned as a beverage for gatherings, tailgates, and traditional meals. Aligning with the current trend of brands seeking to foster a sense of belonging in masculinity.

Controversies and Public Backlash

Despite its commercial success, Real American Beer and Hulk Hogan have faced several controversies. In February 2025, Hogan and Real American Beer were sued for negligence after an unopened beer struck a woman can during a promotional event in Ohio. The incident resulted in a head injury requiring stitches and has raised concerns about safety protocols at promotional events. The lawsuit seeks damages for medical costs, pain, and emotional distress.

Essence Jenai, a former brand ambassador, publicly alleged that she was fired from her role with Real American Beer due to her race. Jenai claimed she was dismissed one day after being hired, and her position was immediately filled by white ambassadors. These claims have reignited scrutiny over Hogan’s past, including his 2015 scandal involving racist remarks, for which he apologized but has struggled to regain full public trust.

Hulk Hogan’s attempts to promote Real American Beer at major wrestling events have not always been well-received. Notably, during the debut of WWE’s Monday Night Raw on Netflix in January 2025, Hogan was booed by the live audience while promoting his beer brand. This public reaction reflects lingering skepticism and unresolved issues from Hogan’s past controversies.

Hulk Hogan Beer Brand and the WWE

Despite these setbacks, Real American Beer continues to grow. Its multi-year partnership with WWE ensures prominent branding and marketing opportunities, including on WWE programming and in-store promotional materials. The beer is also the official sponsor of various racing and wrestling leagues, further embedding itself in American sports culture.

Hulk Hogan Beer: Where to Buy

Real American Beer is available at major retailers such as Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Sam’s Club, and Total Wine & More, as well as select alcohol retailers like ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. The beer is currently distributed in at least 23 states, including Florida, Illinois, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin, with more states expected to be added soon. Consumers can also use the official Real American Beer website’s beer finder tool to locate nearby retailers.

Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer has quickly become a significant player in the light beer market, leveraging Hogan’s fame and American branding. However, its rise has been accompanied by legal challenges, allegations of discrimination, and mixed public responses, highlighting the complexities of celebrity-driven brands in today’s marketplace.