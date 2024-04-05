UFC icon Georges St-Pierre given the Go-Ahead to resume combat sports: ‘Finally got the green light’

Georges St-Pierre is back! Sort of.

After several months of healing and rehabbing from a shoulder injury, the UFC Hall of Famer revealed that he was given the “green light” to resume combat sports training.

Finally todayI got the greenlight from the Doc to start back to go live slowly in Combat Sport ✅💪🥋 👊 pic.twitter.com/I9kzQnlhmS — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) April 4, 2024

“Finally today I got the green light from the Doc to start back to go live slowly in Combat Sport,” GSP wrote on X.

Before you get too excited, we should clarify that no, St-Pierre is not returning to the Octagon. Nor is he seeking a fight inside a ring, pit, squared circle, or Smart Cage.

Notice we didn’t say mat?

‘Rush’ was scheduled to return for a submission grappling match with Nick Diaz at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 in December 2023. Sadly, Diaz got injured. Then St-Pierre got injured resulting in the cancelation of the contest altogether.

Georges St-Pierre’s days of chasing championships are over

Fans are still holding out hope that the bout between ‘Rush’ and Diaz gets rebooked for some time in 2024, but it’s pretty safe to say that GSP’s days of chasing championships are all, but over.