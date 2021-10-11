UFC Hall of Fame inductee and former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell has reportedly been arrested for domestic violence, allegedly against his wife, when a verbal altercation turned physical at their home in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California.



Liddell, 51, last competed professionally in mixed martial arts back in November 2018 — suffering a first round knockout loss to fellow former light heavyweight champion, Tito Ortiz under former boxing world champion, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golder Boy Promotions banner. The loss came as Liddell’s fourth consecutive knockout defeat.



According to TMZ, Liddell currently remains in police custody in relation to the alleged incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, local time.



The report details that the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department had received a phone call regarding the incident at Liddell’s residence. Upon investigation by responding law enforcement officers, the UFC Hall of Fame inductee was arrested and brought into police custody when it was determined that the 51-year-old had allegedly been involved in a verbal altercation with his wife, which subsequently turned physical.



Liddell currently remains in custody, with his bail set at $20,000. The report details how Liddell’s wife, 41-year-old, Heidi Northcott did not require medical attention in relation to the alleged incident.



The Santa Barbara native confirmed in March of last year that he had retired from professional mixed martial arts, bowing out of the sport boasting a 21-9 professional record.



Debuting back in May 1998, Liddell, one of the most recognizable figures in the sport’s brief history, managed to scoop the undisputed light heavyweight championship from Randy Couture with a first round knockout back at UFC 52 in April 2015, before lodging four successful defenses with knockout victories over Jeremy Horn, Renato Sobral, as well as the aforenoted, Ortiz and Couture.



In his last seven professional appearances, Liddell managed just one win; a UFC 79 unanimous decision win over Wanderlei Silva. Before his much-criticized November 2018 matchup with Ortiz, Liddell had suffered three rather heavy knockout losses to Rich Franklin, Mauricio Rua, and Rashad Evans.