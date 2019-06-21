Spread the word!













UFC Greenville weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Greenville is set to take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET.

Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout will headline the show. Rounding out the main card is Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown in a welterweight bout, Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee in a women’s flyweight bout, Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland in a middleweight bout.

Image Credit: Ron Chenoy of USA TODAY Sports

UFC Greenville Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Greenville on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano () vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Randy Brown (170.5)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125)

Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Kevin Holland (186)

Syuri Kondo (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)



PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)