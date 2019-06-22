UFC Greenville Results: Kevin Holland Takes Questionable Decision Over Alessio Di Chirico

Spread the word!













Kicking us off on the UFC Greenville main card is a middleweight bout between Alessio Di Chirico and Kevin Holland.

Round 1:

Holland comes in hard with the pressure and gets Di Chirico against the cage. Di Chirico is able to separate but Holland backs him up with a side kick to the body. Di Chirico comes in with some good overhands inside the pocket. Holland pressures Di Chirico against the cage again. Holland blitzes inside but eats a kick to the body.

A big inside elbow lands for Di Chirico that stuns Holland. Clinched up now, Holland throws up a flying knee but is taken down. Nice scrambling from Holland to get to his feet as the round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Clinch work against the cage for both men for the opening minutes. Knees to the body from Holland, and Di Chirico is able to get away for a brief second before Holland locks him up again. Di Chirico gets away from the cage and lands an elbow to separate himself from Holland. Holland with a huge takedown but Di Chirico gets right back up to his feet. Di Chirico coming in hot now with some big strikes and a flying knee.

A nice right hand gets in for Holland. He follows up with another after eating a leg kick. Di Chirico gets a nice hook to end the round.

Round 3:

Holland dislocated his shoulder in that last round, but he’s keeping quiet and coming out for the third round anyway. Holland backs Di Chirico up with a side kick to the body and gets in a nice lead hook during an exchange. Holland isn’t using that right shoulder much. Another nice side kick to the body lands for Holland. Holland tries to blitz in but Di Chirico fends him off and gets a takedown. Holland gets down to his feet and the round comes to an end.

Official Result: Kevin Holland def. Alessio Di Chirico via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)