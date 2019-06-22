UFC Greenville Results: Moicano vs. ‘Korean Zombie’

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC Greenville results throughout the night.

Tonight (Sat. June 22, 2019) the Las Vegas-based promotion hits the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. In the main event of the night, Renato Moicano meets “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at 145 pounds. Also, Bryan Barberena takes on Randy Brown at welterweight in the co-main event of the evening.

You can check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Greenville results here below:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET):

Featherweight: Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Women's flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET):

Featherweight: Kevin Aguilar vs. Dan Ige

Women's strawweight: Syuri Kondo vs. Ashley Yoder

Lightweight: Luis Pena vs. Matt Wiman

Heavyweight: Allen Crowder vs. Jair Rozenstruik

Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Molly McCann

Middleweight: Eric Spicely vs. Deron Winn

Bantamweight: Anderson dos Santos vs. Andre Ewell

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Greenville begins at 4 p.m. ET**