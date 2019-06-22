UFC Greenville Results: Moicano vs. ‘Korean Zombie’

LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC Greenville results throughout the night.
Tonight (Sat. June 22, 2019) the Las Vegas-based promotion hits the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. In the main event of the night, Renato Moicano meets “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at 145 pounds. Also, Bryan Barberena takes on Randy Brown at welterweight in the co-main event of the evening.
You can check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Greenville results here below:
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET):
- Featherweight: Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung
- Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown
- Women’s flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee
- Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET):
- Featherweight: Kevin Aguilar vs. Dan Ige
- Women’s strawweight: Syuri Kondo vs. Ashley Yoder
- Lightweight: Luis Pena vs. Matt Wiman
- Heavyweight: Allen Crowder vs. Jair Rozenstruik
- Women’s flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Molly McCann
- Middleweight: Eric Spicely vs. Deron Winn
- Bantamweight: Anderson dos Santos vs. Andre Ewell
**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Greenville begins at 4 p.m. ET**