UFC Greenville Reebok Fighter Payouts: Matt Wiman Tops List

UFC Greenville is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC Greenville took place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET.
Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout headlined the show. In the co-main event, Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown in a welterweight bout took place. Rounding out the main card was Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee in a women’s flyweight bout, and Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland in a middleweight bout.
UFC Greenville Reebok Fighter Payouts
The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:
- Chan Sung Jung: $5,000 def. Renato Moicano: $5,000
- Randy Brown: $5,000 def. Bryan Barberena: $5,000
- Andre Ewell: $3,500 def. Anderson dos Santos: $3,500
- Andrea Lee: $3,500 def. Montana De La Rosa: $4,000
- Kevin Holland: $4,000 def. Alessio Di Chirico: $5,000
- Dan Ige: $4,000 def. Kevin Aguilar: $3,500
- Ashley Yoder: $4,000 def. Syuri Kondo: $4,000
- Luis Pena: $4,000 def. Matt Wiman: $10,000
- Jair Rozenstruik: $3,500 def. Allen Crowder: $3,500
- Molly McCann: $3,500 def. Ariane Lipski: $3,500
- Deron Winn: $3,500 def. Eric Spicely: $5,000