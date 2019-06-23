Chan Sung Jung Says Dana White Has Promised UFC Event In South Korea

Spread the word!













Chan Sung Jung wants to fight in his native South Korea next and revealed UFC president Dana White has promised to bring a show over there soon.

“The Korean Zombie” erased the heartache of his devastating knockout defeat to Yair Rodriguez with a quick TKO win over Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Greenville last night. With Moicano ranked No. 5 leading up to the event, Jung could potentially climb up the featherweight rankings and enter the title mix.

However, speaking on the UFC Greenville ESPN post-fight show, Jung revealed he “doesn’t care” who his next opponent is. His priority, instead, seems to be fighting in South Korea. In an Instagram post later on, Jung posted a screenshot of himself and White facetiming each other, and was given good news on that front:

“HE HAS PROMISED 100% TO BRING UFC TO KOREA! #UFCKorea2019 #DanaWhite@danawhite,” Jung wrote on Instagram.

The UFC has only had one show in South Korea, and that was back in November 2015 in a Seoul event headlined by Benson Henderson vs. Jorge Masvidal. Jung, at the time, could not take part as he was doing mandatory military service.

However, with Jung now available and raring to go, a future event looks likely and will ideally be headlined by the biggest star the nation has produced in combat sports in him.