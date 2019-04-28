UFC Ft. Lauderdale Results: Glover Teixeira Rallies To Sub Ion Cutelaba

Glover Teixeira met Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout on UFC Ft. Lauderdale’s main card on Saturday night.

Teixeira (28-7) has alternated between a win and a loss since beating Rashad Evans back in April 2016. In his last outing in January he defeated Karl Roberson. Teixeira looks to put back to back wins together for the first time in three and a half years.

As for Cutelaba (14-3). “The Hulk” has won two straight and 10 of his last 12. Perhaps most impressive – Cutebala is only 25-years-old. A win over the No.11 ranked Teixeira would kick start “The Hulk’s” 2019.

Round One

Teixeira walks forward as Cutelaba meets him. Cutelaba lands a head kick, then goes low. Teixeira looks for a takedown then gives up. Cutelaba wings a right hand. Teixeira eats an elbow. Cutelaba lands a right hand, then a knee inside the clinch. Teixeira eats it and presses forward. Cutelaba lands a spinning back fist that drops Teixeira. Cutelaba jumps on top with hammer fists. Teixeira recovers and gets the fight back to the feet. The Brazilian looks hurt still as he shakes out his body. Both men take a quick breather. Cutelaba lands a one-two, then a knee down the middle. Teixeira lands a one-two to answer. The horn sounds to end the first round.

Round Two

Teixeira moves in with a right hand. He clips him with a left and a right. Cutelaba looks hurt a bit here to start round two. Teixeira doesn’t press the pace and Cutelaba looks to have recovered. Teixeira looks for a leg but Cutelaba defends and lands a hard right hand on Teixeira. However, Teixeira lands some offense of his own, he answers with a right hand that wobbles Cutelaba. He shoves Cutelaba down and moves straight to mount effortlessly. He takes his back and sinks in the hooks. He gets the tap.

Glover Teixeira defeats Ion Cutelaba via submission (RNC) at 3:37 of round two