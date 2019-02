UFC Fortaleza Medical Suspensions: Charles Oliveira Among Five To Receive Max Sit

Last weekend’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil, was an action-packed event full of great fights.

Because of that action, many of the fighters on the card, including winners, have been dealt some lengthy medical suspensions as a result.

Chief among them was legendary submission wiz Charles Oliveira, who picked up an epic anaconda choke victory over David Teymur on the main card. ‘Do Bronx’ picked up a huge win. He also picked up a potential 180-day medical suspension pending clearance from an opthalmologist after Teymur poked him in the eye twice. Teymur will also be out 180 days pending clearance by an opthalmologist because of a broken orbital bone.

Rogerio Bontorin, Felipe Colares, and Magomed Bibulatov were the other fighters to receive potential 180-day suspensions. Bontorin requires an x-ray of his right thumb, while Colares will need the same for his nose. Bibulatov will need to earn clearance for his right foot.

The main and co-main event fights both ended in finishes. Marlon Moraes submitted Raphael Assuncao in the headliner while Jose Aldo trounced Renato Moicano in a feel-good co-headliner. Despite the fashion in which those fights ended, all four fighters only earn short medical suspensions.

Check out the full UFC Fortaleza medical suspensions via MMA Fighting below.

Full UFC Fortaleza Medical Suspensions: