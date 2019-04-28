UFC Fort Lauderdale Bonuses: Mike Perry & Alex Oliveira Bank An Extra $50K

Earlier today (Sat. April 27, 2019), UFC Fort Lauderdale took place from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, California.

Closing out the early prelims on ESPN 2 was a phenomenal performance from longtime veteran Jim Miller. Miller took on Jason Gonzalez in lightweight action. He was able to get the fight to the ground and sink in a rear-naked choke just two minutes into the first round. After forcing the submission, Miller left the Octagon with the victory, and a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

On the main card, another longtime veteran in Glover Teixeira also proved he’s still a force to be reckoned with at 205 pounds. The Brazilian submitted Ion Cutelaba in the second round of their fight with a rear-naked choke. Teixeira’s performance was good enough for a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Finally, in one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the night, Mike Perry picked up a huge win over Alex Oliveira. Both men left everything they had in the cage for three rounds, exchanging heavy strikes and leaving a blood-stained Octagon. When it was all said and done, Perry took home a unanimous decision victory on the judges’ scorecards. However, both men will be getting a $50,000 bonus for Fight Of The Night.