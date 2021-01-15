In a long awaited change in policy, the UFC have deemed that athletes who test positive for carboxy-THC will no longer face suspensions or fines (H/T MMA Junkie). Carboxy-THC is the ingredient in marijuana that has led to huge amounts of controversy within MMA. Nick Diaz was notoriously handed a 5 year suspension in 2015, for testing postive following his fight against Anderson Silva.

More recently UFC fighters such as Jamahal Hill have had their wins overturned, whilst Tim Elliot and Luis Pena have been fined percentages of their fight purses. Hill was quick to react to the news, with the undefeated prospect looking to get his win back.

So can I get my dub back https://t.co/mLeojiiw9a — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) January 14, 2021

However the change in policy has not had a positive impact on all fighters. Niko Price has revealed that there has been no change to his suspension, following his draw with Donald Cerrone.

Everyone asking about the new rule change! My situation is with NSAC not USADA. So unfortunately my suspension remains the same. https://t.co/clrUv4my5i — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) January 14, 2021

Angela Hill stated that she believes the new policy should serve as an example to the state athletic commissions as well.

🥳🥳🥳 now time for the state athletic commissions to follow suit! https://t.co/ltnDZ8YIi3 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 14, 2021

Other fighters such as Lauren Murphy, Louis Smolka and Randy Costa have also voiced their approval of move away from the archaic doping policy.

About damn time 🗣🗣….can’t wait for someone to show internal affairs and I get drug tested “randomly” every week again for 6 months. https://t.co/vVZQOZj1pu — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) January 14, 2021

What are your thoughts on this change in policy?