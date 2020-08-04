Former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott and light-heavyweight prospect Jamall Hill have both tested positive for marijuana and are now facing suspensions in Nevada.

According to ESPN Elliott and Hill failed drug tests in relation to their respective fights May 30 in Las Vegas. Elliott suffered an upset loss back in May against UFC newcomer Brandon Royval who submitted him inside two rounds. Hill scored an impressive knockout win over Klidson Abreu to improve his unbeaten record to 8-0.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has temporality suspended both fighters and that suspension will likely be extended further on Wednesday until a NSAC disciplinary meeting can be held. Elliott and Hill are likely to face up to nine months on the sidelines due to these failed tests. Hill could also have his win over Abreu overturned to a no contest.

The report from Marc Raimondi also states that UFC fighters Luis Pena and Marc-Andre Barriault are also on temporary suspensions with the NSAC. However, the reasons for those suspensions have not been made clear at this time.

It’s also unclear if the United States Anti-Doping Agency, the UFC’s anti-doping partner will take action against Elliott and Hill. It seems unlikely given the fact Elliott was allowed to compete on July 16. He picked up a unanimous decision win over Ryan Benoit.

Do you think Tim Elliott and Jamahal Hill should face suspensions for smoking weed?