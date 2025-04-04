Former UFC Fighter Suman Mokhtarian at Center of Alleged Gangland Assassination Plot

Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has once again found himself at the center of a troubling controversy, as police concerns over an alleged gangland assassination plot have led to the cancellation of an upcoming mixed martial arts event in Sydney.

Suman Mokhtarian

Mokhtarian, who was slated to coach fighters at the Dark Matter Fighting Championship on April 19 at Warwick Farm, southwest Sydney, is believed to be the target of a potential gang-related attack. New South Wales Police intervened, citing serious risks to public safety and prompting the NSW Combat Sports Authority to deny a permit for the event to proceed.

This is not the first time Suman Mokhtarian has been targeted. In February 2024, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt outside his Australian Top Team gym in Wentworthville, Sydney. During that incident, a gunman disguised as a delivery driver opened fire on him before being arrested and charged with attempted murder. The suspect is currently out on bail. Mokhtarian co-owns the gym with his brother Ashkan Mokhtarian, who has faced legal troubles of his own, including drug supply charges in November 2023.

Suman Mokhtarian ‘s MMA career began with promise, boasting an undefeated record before entering the UFC. However, his time in the promotion was short-lived; he suffered back-to-back losses in 2018 and 2019 and retired from professional fighting to focus on coaching and managing fighters. He also appeared on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter, where he was eliminated early in the competition.

The DMFC promoter, Andrew Delmas, expressed frustration over the situation, stating that months of preparation had gone into organizing the event. While acknowledging police concerns, Delmas remains hopeful that a resolution can be reached. Mokhtarian himself has offered to withdraw from attending if it would allow the event to proceed safely. Despite his struggles in the UFC, Mokhtarian remains a prominent figure in Australian MMA through his coaching and management endeavours.