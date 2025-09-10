UFC Fighter Breaks Leg But Wins Fight Anyway

Tim Elliott disclosed on X that he suffered a fracture to his left leg after absorbing a kick from Kai Asakura in their flyweight clash at UFC 319 on August 16, 2025, yet still emerged with a second-round guillotine choke victory.

UFC’s Tim Elliott Endures Fractured Leg to Claim Second-Round Guillotine

Elliott posted an X-ray image of the break alongside the message: “Cats out of the bag, [@kai_1031_] broke my bitch ass leg when he kicked me in the first round. I’m not ducking [@innerGmma_ufc] that’s a fight I like, but it’s looking like an eight-week ordeal!”

Cats out of the bag, @kai_1031_ broke my bitch ass leg when he kicked me in the first round. I’m not ducking @innerGmma_ufc that’s a fight I like, but it’s looking like an 8 week ordeal! pic.twitter.com/NYf0IdTfV4 — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) September 6, 2025

The bout served as the opener on the UFC 319 main card at Chicago’s United Center. Asakura walked Elliott down early, landing a head kick in the closing seconds of round one that caused the fracture. Elliott endured the pain, weathering Asakura’s offense and even securing a takedown in the opening stanza. In round two, Elliott seized a scramble opportunity, locked in a deep guillotine choke, and forced Asakura’s tap at 4:39 of the round to earn the upset finish.

@TEliott125 gets the guillotine choke over Kai Asakura 😱 pic.twitter.com/mCNlqjxPy3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 17, 2025

At 38 years old, Elliott extended his recent run of form, marking his second straight victory by submission. He now holds a 21-13-1 professional record and is 10-11 in UFC competition. The performance capped an extended period of inconsistency, with Elliott winning six of his last eight fights and earning consecutive performance bonuses for back-to-back submissions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: (L-R) Tim Elliott secures a guillotine choke submission against Kai Asakura of Japan in a flyweight fight during the UFC 319 event at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Kai Asakura entered the Octagon riding momentum as a former RIZIN bantamweight champion and recent UFC title challenger. The 31-year-old Japanese contender held a 21-6 record, with 13 knockouts and three submission victories. Asakura’s UFC debut came at UFC 310 in December 2024, where he challenged Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight crown and fell by second-round submission. Despite that setback, Asakura remained a top prospect, known for his striking output and pressure style. The loss to Elliott represented a transition point from being a potential title challenger to rebuilding his position in the division.

Elliott’s planned showdown with Charles Johnson has been postponed. Johnson, who earned a knockout bonus in his most recent outing, had publicly expressed interest in meeting Elliott next. Following Elliott’s announcement, Johnson replied sympathetically, “Nah I figured you got injured bruh!… Take your time man you’ve earned it.” Elliott responded, “Thanks man, go get that belt,” before reiterating his eagerness for the matchup once healthy.

The eight-week recovery timeline places Elliott on track for a late November return, pending medical clearance and rehabilitation progress. His adaptability and submission acumen keep him in title contention, even as he navigates post-injury challenges. As for Asakura, his priority will be to refine his ground defense and climb back into the flyweight rankings. Fans can expect both athletes to regroup and pursue new opportunities as the UFC flyweight division evolves toward year’s end.