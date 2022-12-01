UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland – Bets Bets

The UFC are back on the road this weekend, as they make the trip to Orlando with one of the most stacked Fight Night cards of the year.

A welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland takes centerstage, although Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich and RDA vs. Bryan Barberena are also fights that draw the eye.

Join us at LowKickMMA as we give our top 3 bets for UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland!

Thompson vs. Holland O2.5

Our first bet will be to take the over 2 and a half rounds in the main event between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

This fight will likely be a stand-up match, which may lead one to think that the likelihood of a KO finish is high. However, Stephen Thompson is an elite elusive striker, able to get in and out of range with the skills accumulated from a lifetime of training in karate.

Kevin Holland does have KO power, but Thompson’s distance management should be enough to avoid ‘Trailblazer’s’ shots, early on at least. Holland is also very durable and will be able to take everything ‘Wonderboy’ throws at him.

Betway has the Over 2.5 priced at 1.72. If you wish to get even better odds, parlaying it with Tuivasa vs. Pavlovich to go under 2.5 rounds may be a good idea.

Emily Ducote by Dec

Next, we are taking Emily Ducote to win via decision vs. Angela Hill.

Emily Ducote made her UFC debut earlier this year at UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, where she dominated Jessica Penne over three rounds, utilizing a heavy leg kick game plan. This fight with Angela Hill will be tougher, but Ducote still has all the skills necessary to pick up a win.

Hill is now 37 years old and is 1-3 in her last 4 fights – with each one going to decision. Ducote is the rising prospect in this matchup and has the edge in both power and physicality. She should be able to pick up at least two rounds and claim a solid decision win.

Betway has Emily Ducote to win via decision priced at 2.30.

Marc Diakiese & Jonathan Pearce Parlay

Our final bet is a parlay of Marc Diakiese & Jonathan Pearce’s ML bets – the two locks of the night from the LowKickMMA UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland Preview & Betting Guide.

Marc Diakiese takes on Michael Johnson, in a fight where he has all the tools to win. Johnson is a skilled veteran but is massively lacking when it comes to his ground game. Whilst Diakiese was once known as one of the most dynamic strikers in the division, as of late, he has switched his focus to that of a wrestling game. Look for ‘Bonecrusher’ to dominate Johnson for the entirety of the fight – just as he did to Damir Hadžović and Viacheslav Borshchev.

Jonathan Pearce takes on Darren Elkins. Pearce has all the skills to run through the 38-year-old Elkins, who is now 3-5 in his last 8. Pearce is extremely dangerous when in top control, having finished the likes of Makwan Amirkhani, Omar Morales and Kai Kamaka III – look for him to get a late TKO finish over ‘The Damage.’

A Pearce and Diakiese ML parlay bet is priced at 1.53 on Betway.