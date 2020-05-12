Spread the word!













All 11 fights set to take place at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira are now official. The show will go down at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida tomorrow night. It’ll be the promotions second event at the arena in a matter of days after they triumphantly returned to our screens with UFC 249 this past weekend.

Two former light-heavyweight title challengers will clash in the night’s main event. Anthony Smith picked up the biggest win of his career last time out beating Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Stockholm in June 2019. Tomorrow night he’ll face Glover Teixeira who is also coming into this fight with a ton of confidence. Teixeira has won three straight and can edge closer to another shot at 205lb great Jon Jones with a win in this one.

Check out the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs.Teixeira weigh-in results below…

Main Card

Anthony Smith (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)



Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)



Drew Dober (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)



Ray Borg (135.5) vs. Ricky Simon (135)



Karl Roberson (187.5*) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Prelims

Andrei Arlovski (238) vs. Philipe Lins (236)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)



Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Hunter Azure (145) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Chase Sherman (253) vs. Ike Villanueva (232)

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)

