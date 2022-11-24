Opinion | Fights To Make After UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba

Fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba – formerly UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac.

Welcome to a brand-new segment we are going to be running here at LowKickMMA. Each week I will be taking a look at the fights from the previous week and share my two cents on what should come next from each winner on the card.

Be sure to share your thoughts down below and let me know whether you agree or disagree with the choices I have gone for. Also, feel free to offer any alternative matchups which you think would be better suited for any of the fighters mentioned below.

Now, without further ado, let us take a look at UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba.

After their originally scheduled matchup was canceled during the prelims portion of the card due to a medical issue on the side of Derrick Lewis, it only makes sense for ‘The Black Beast’ and Sergey Spivak to have the opportunity to face each other once again. Given Lewis receiving the all-clear medically just a few hours after their matchup had been canceled, this fight could very well occur in the back end of 2022 or early 2023 headlining a UFC Fight Night card again.

UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba – Main Card

Kennedy Nzechukwu

Making excellent work of the opportunity at hand when his fight against Ion Cutelaba was bumped up to the main event of this UFC Fight Night card, Kennedy finds himself on a two-fight winning streak and will now be looking to climb the light-heavyweight standings.

Sitting in the 15th spot is a former kickboxing veteran, Dustin Jacoby. Both men have strong striking acumen and would match up well. Jacoby himself will be looking to bounce back after suffering his first defeat in the promotion since he re-signed following a controversial decision loss to Khalil Roundtree Jr.

Kennedy Nzechukwu made the most of the spotlight at #UFCVegas65!



Watch again via @BTSportUFC ⤵️pic.twitter.com/5y0uMkBVVw — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 20, 2022

Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Waldo Cortes-Acosta moved to 2-0 in the UFC and 9-0 overall after he was able to beat Chase Sherman over fifteen minutes. Given his first two fights with the promotion have seen him emerge victorious via decision, it only feels right that Acosta should face the decision machine of recent times and take on former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski.

Muslim Salikhov

Muslim Salkihov delivered an extremely impressive performance when he was able to secure a stoppage victory over Fialho this past weekend. Now, it seems the perfect time for the Russian to begin his ascent up the welterweight rankings. A big step up in competition granted, however, Vicente Luque and Salikhov would provide a fan-friendly affair should the two be matched up against each other.

The King of Kung Fu strikes again!



🦵💥 Muslim Salikhov breaks down the super tough Andre Fialho with a HUGE spinning back kick! #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/THm8c41kaQ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 19, 2022

Jack Della Maddalena

It seems with have something special on our hands with Jack Della Maddalena. His clinical combinations and striking have seen him earn two stoppage victories since joining the promotion and he clearly is showing great potential. Given UFC 284 in Perth is just around the corner, let us see him find a spot on that card and in my opinion in a matchup against Daniel Rodriguez. 2023 could well be a big year for the Aussie and it would not be surprising to see him headline a UFC Fight Night card before the year is out.

SEE YOU IN PERTH, JDM. 😮‍💨



🇦🇺 Jack Della Maddalena looking as good as ever as he goes 3 for 3 inside the Octagon! #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/vBG6FRtmEW — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 19, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba – Prelims

Charles Johnson

In the featured prelim of UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba, Charles Johnson managed to secure a decision victory in a fight not many believed he had won. Despite this Johnson showed clear signs of ability and toughness as he had to battle through a leg injury during the bout. Tyson Nam always brings the heat and after his impressive knockout of Ode Osbourne back in August, I’d like to see this pair matched up.

Jennifer Maia

Jennifer Maia proved that she is still a serious contender in the flyweight division with a victory over Maryna Moroz this past weekend. I would like to see her try and work her way back up the rankings and she could do exactly that in a matchup with Viviane Araujo.

Miles Johns

Miles Johns edged out a close and somewhat controversial decision victory this past weekend against Vince Morales to place himself back in the winning column. In what would be a chaotic affair, I think Johns would match up well with Jonathan Martinez whose last outing saw him defeat UFC veteran Cub Swanson.

Ricky Turcios

Ricky Turcios dealt with some brutal shots from Kevin Natividad en route to his decision victory at UFC Vegas 65. Next in line for Turcios could potentially be the ever-game Brit, Davey Grant. Grant’s last outing saw him defeat Louis Smolka via ground and pound in the third round.

Vanessa Demopoulos

Vanessa Demopoulos laid down a dominant display with her unanimous decision victory over Maria Oliveira this past weekend. Her third victory in a row since dropping her debut in the promotion, it now seems time for Demopoulos to attempt to scale the strawweight rankings. And what better place for her to start than by taking on recently ranked number fifteen, Polyana Viana.

Brady Hiestand

Brady Hiestand was able to neutralize the striking abilities of Fernie Garcia en route to his decisive victory and his first victory inside the promotion after dropping his debut matchup to a man he shared this very card with Ricky Turcios. In a similar-styled matchup next for Brady Hiestand should be Mongolia’s Danaa Batgeral who will be looking to bounce back following two consecutive defeats.

Watch his post-fight interview here:

“Everyone’s a grappler until they grapple me.”



Brady Hiestand (@bradyHiestand1) put his toughness and skill on display en route to his first @UFC win at #UFCVegas65.



Results, Highlights & More ➡️ https://t.co/jyuvhEsO1t — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 19, 2022

Natalia Silva

Natalia Silva got UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba off to a flying start with her finish over undefeated prospect Tereza Bleda. Next for Silva could be American flyweight, JJ Aldrich, who will be looking to bounce back from her submission defeat to Erin Blanchfield.

SPINNING BACK KICK DOES IT! 😱



🇧🇷 Natalia Silva timed that one PERFECTLY! #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/tW5FvqRs07 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 19, 2022

That concludes the first segment of our fights to make column, be sure to check us out in the days following UFC Orlando, aka UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of our speculative matchups for the winners of UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba, and be sure to share your own thoughts on who you would like to see each fighter face next.