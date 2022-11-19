Jack Della Maddalena defeats Danny Roberts in dominant first round knockout win – UFC Vegas 65 Highlights

Continuing in his rich vein of form, Australian welterweight contender, Jack Della Maddalena, lands his third Octagon win since arriving on the scene from Dana White’s Contender Series — stopping Danny Roberts with a blistering first round knockout on the main card of UFC Vegas 65 tonight.

Debuting in the promotion with a first round win over Peter Rodriguez back in January of this year at UFC 270, Della Maddalena would then return and book his second Octagon outing at UFC 275 in June in Singapore, scoring an impressive first round knockout win over Ramzan Emeev on that occasion in southeast Asia.

Returning tonight in ‘Sin City’, Della Maddalena managed to turn in a straight forward first round stoppage win over the aforenoted, Roberts, defeating the British welterweight with a slew of strikes early in the first frame of their main card outing.

Forcing Roberts to the fence, after hurting him on multiple occasions earlier in the first round, Della Maddalena closed the show with an abundance of shots, including a nasty strike to the body, dropping Roberts before landing his third consecutive UFC triumph in the first round.

Below, catch the highlights from Jack Della Maddalena’s win over Danny Roberts