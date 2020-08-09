Earlier tonight (Sat. August 8th, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik took place from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

The facility hosted the main event bout between two ranked heavyweights, fan-favorite fighter Derrick Lewis and submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik. Derrick Lewis proved why he has remained at the top of the division for so long by stopping Oleinik early in the second round by TKO. In the co-main event, we saw Chris Weidman return to the octagon and secure a victory over Omari Akhmedov, winning on the scorecards by unanimous decision. Outside of these two fights, there were plenty of other moments warranting bonuses.

The first Performance of the Night bonus went to Gavin Tucker for his submission win over Justin Jaynes. What was an impressive striking war saw Tucker start to dominate in the third round. Tucker was able to secure the back of Jaynes and find the finish via rear-naked choke early in the third round.

The second Performance of the Night bonus went to Andrew Sanchez for his first-round knockout of Wellington Turman. The two grappling fighters seemed hesitant in engaging on the ground, instead choosing to stand and strike with each other for the duration of the bout. While both fighters landed heavy shots, Sanchez found a home for his right hand putting Turman down and securing the victory late in the first round.

The third Performance of the Night bonus went to Kevin Holland for his knockout victory over Joaquin Buckley. Holland who was originally scheduled to fight last week showcased a dominant performance taking minimal damage and landing excellent strikes on Buckley throughout the first two rounds. Coming out in the third, Holland quickly closed the show landing a heavy right hand and securing his victory.

The final Performance of the Night bonus went to Darren Stewart for his first-round submission over Maki Pitolo. The fight seemed to be fairly even coming out at the start of the first round, however, late in the round, Stewart was able to get a hold of Pitolo’s neck and close the show.