UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Cavillo is now official after an interesting morning of weigh-ins in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jessica Eye missed weight for a second consecutive fight. Karl Roberson came in 4.5lbs overweight for his fight with Marvin Vettori – a fight that was previously cancelled due to Roberson suffering the consequences of a failed weight cut. On the prelims, Zarrukh Adashev missed the bantamweight limit by 2.5lbs and Darrick Minner didn’t weigh in at all after falling ill – he has withdrawn from his fight against Jordan Griffin.

MAIN CARD

Jessica Eye (126.25) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)



Karl Roberson (190.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)



Merab Dvalishvili (139) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140) – 140-pound catchweight

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (125)

Kevin Aguilar (155.5) vs. Charles Rosa (155)



Julia Avila (135) vs. Gina Mazany (136)

Zarrukh Adashev (138.5) vs. Tyson Nam (135.5)

Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Darrick Minner () – Minner withdrew from the fight due to illness

Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs. Anthony Ivy (171)