LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie Results throughout the night (Sat. 17th. October 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

One-time UFC featherweight title challengers, Brain ‘T-City’ Ortega, and ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung look to finally settle their differences, and subsequently earn a crack at Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski’s throne.

Originally scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night Busan in December of last year – Ortega was forced to withdraw after he suffered a knee injury. In his place stepped former lightweight champion, Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar – with Jung scoring a quickfire opening-round knockout win.

Limited to just one Octagon appearance since UFC 231 in December of 2018 – Ortega dropped his first professional defeat in a one-sided fourth-round doctor’s stoppage defeat to former featherweight kingpin, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway.

In a reworked co-main event, one-time flyweight title challenger, Katlyn ‘Blonde Fighter’ Chookagian welcomes former strawweight titleholder, Jéssica ‘Bate Estaca’ Andrade to the 125-pounds ranks in a high-stakes pairing.

Returning to winning ways at UFC Vegas in September, Chookagian managed a one-sided unanimous decision win over Antonina ‘La Pantera’ Shevchenko – following a title challenger loss to her younger sister, Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko.

Testing the flyweight ranks for the first time in her promotional stint, Brazilian powerhouse, Andrade has dropped two on the trot; a strawweight title defence defeat to Zhang Weili, and a rematch loss to fellow former champion, Rose Namajunas at UFC 251 also on ‘Fight Island’ in July.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jéssica Andrade

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Welterweight: Cláudio Silva vs. James Krause

Featherweight: Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+)

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze

Women’s Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho

Middleweight: Jun Yong Park vs. John Phillips

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam

Light Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin def. Gahzhimurad Antigulov via second-round knockout (4:57)

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov def. Mark Striegl via first round knockout (0:51)