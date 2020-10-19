The UFC Fight Island 6 medical suspensions are out and only two fighters have been handed long sits.
James Krause was one of them as he earned a unanimous decision win over Claudio Silva in their welterweight bout but notably claimed during the fight that he had torn his right knee. Unless he is cleared by an MRI, he will be suspended from action for six months.
Bantamweight Mark Striegl, meanwhile, will need to be cleared by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon or also sit out for six months. He was notably knocked out in the first round by Said Nurmagomedov in their prelim bout.
Main eventers Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie have only been handed 30-day and 45-day suspensions respectively after their hard-fought 25-minute battle that saw the former come out on top.
Full UFC Fight Island 6 Medical Suspensions
You can check out the full UFC Fight Island 6 medical suspensions below (via MMA Fighting):
- Brian Ortega: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact
- The Korean Zombie: 45-day suspension for right eyebrow laceration and hard bout, 30 days no contact
- Jessica Andrade: 7 days mandatory rest
- Katlyn Chookagian: 30-day suspension for TKO, 21 days no contact
- Jimmy Crute: 7 days mandatory rest
- Modestas Bukauskas: 34-day suspension for KO, 45 days no contact
- James Krause: 180-day suspension unless cleared by MRI for right knee. Minimum 30-day suspension with 21 days no contact
- Claudio Silva: 30-day suspension for left tibula/fibula X-ray, 21 days no contact
- Jonathan Martinez: 7 days mandatory rest
- Thomas Almeida: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact
- Guram Kutateladze: 30-day suspension for left eye hematoma, 21 days no contact
- Mateusz Gamrot: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact
- Gillian Robertson: 7 days mandatory rest
- Poliana Botelho: 30-day suspension for right eye hematoma, 21 days no contact
- Jun Yong Park: 30-day suspension for left eyebrow laceration, 21 days no contact
- John Phillips: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact
- Fares Ziam: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact
- Jamie Mullarkey: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact
- Maxim Grishin: 7 days mandatory rest
- Gadzhimurad Antigulov: 45-day suspension for TKO, 30 days no contact
- Said Nurmagomedov: 7 days mandatory rest
- Mark Striegl: 180-day suspension unless cleared by OMF. Minimum 60-day suspension for KO, 45 days no contact
