The UFC Fight Island 6 medical suspensions are out and only two fighters have been handed long sits.

James Krause was one of them as he earned a unanimous decision win over Claudio Silva in their welterweight bout but notably claimed during the fight that he had torn his right knee. Unless he is cleared by an MRI, he will be suspended from action for six months.

Bantamweight Mark Striegl, meanwhile, will need to be cleared by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon or also sit out for six months. He was notably knocked out in the first round by Said Nurmagomedov in their prelim bout.

Main eventers Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie have only been handed 30-day and 45-day suspensions respectively after their hard-fought 25-minute battle that saw the former come out on top.

Full UFC Fight Island 6 Medical Suspensions

You can check out the full UFC Fight Island 6 medical suspensions below (via MMA Fighting):

Brian Ortega: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact

The Korean Zombie: 45-day suspension for right eyebrow laceration and hard bout, 30 days no contact

Jessica Andrade: 7 days mandatory rest

Katlyn Chookagian: 30-day suspension for TKO, 21 days no contact

Jimmy Crute: 7 days mandatory rest

Modestas Bukauskas: 34-day suspension for KO, 45 days no contact

James Krause: 180-day suspension unless cleared by MRI for right knee. Minimum 30-day suspension with 21 days no contact

Claudio Silva: 30-day suspension for left tibula/fibula X-ray, 21 days no contact

Jonathan Martinez: 7 days mandatory rest

Thomas Almeida: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact

Guram Kutateladze: 30-day suspension for left eye hematoma, 21 days no contact

Mateusz Gamrot: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact

Gillian Robertson: 7 days mandatory rest

Poliana Botelho: 30-day suspension for right eye hematoma, 21 days no contact

Jun Yong Park: 30-day suspension for left eyebrow laceration, 21 days no contact

John Phillips: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact

Fares Ziam: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact

Jamie Mullarkey: 30-day suspension for hard bout, 21 days no contact

Maxim Grishin: 7 days mandatory rest

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: 45-day suspension for TKO, 30 days no contact

Said Nurmagomedov: 7 days mandatory rest

Mark Striegl: 180-day suspension unless cleared by OMF. Minimum 60-day suspension for KO, 45 days no contact

What do you make of these suspensions?