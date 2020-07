The medical suspensions for UFC Fight Island 2 have been released and unsurprisingly, Luana Carolina will be out for a while.

Carolina was the victim of a brutal kneebar submission from Ariane Lipski in their women’s flyweight main card encounter this past weekend. She notably needed assistance walking back from the Octagon after the fight.

As a result, she will now be sidelined from competing for six months unless she can provide a clean MRI on her left knee.

Meanwhile, Joseph Benavidez will be out for 45 days with no contact for 30 days after getting knocked down three times en route to a first-round submission defeat to Deiveson Figueiredo in their flyweight title headliner.

Full UFC Fight Island 2 Medical Suspensions

Here is the full list of medical suspensions (via MMA Fighting):

Deiveson Figueiredo: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Joseph Benavidez: suspended 45 days for forehead laceration, 30 days no contact.

Jack Hermansson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Kelvin Gastelum: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Rafael Fiziev: suspended 30 days for hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Marc Diakiese: suspended 30 days for hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Ariane Lipski: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Luana Carolina: suspended 180 days or until cleared by left knee MRI; minimum suspension 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Askar Askarov: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Alexandre Pantoja: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Roman Dolidze: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Khadis Ibragimov: suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact.

Grant Dawson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Nad Narimani: suspended 30 days for left brow laceration, 21 days no contact.

Joel Alvarez: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Joseph Duffy: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Brett Johns: suspended 45 days for hard bout, 30 days no contact.

Montel Jackson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Amir Albazi: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Malcolm Gordon: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Arman Tsarukyan: suspended 30 days for hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Davi Ramos: suspended 45 days for multiple lacerations, 30 days no contact.

Serghei Spivac: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Carlos Felipe: mandatory seven-day suspension.

