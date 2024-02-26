Henry Cejudo calls for grudge fight with Brandon Moreno at UFC 306 in stunning Las Vegas Sphere clash

Former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo has urged recent UFC Mexico City headliner and former two-time flyweight titleholder, Brandon Moreno to finally meet him inside the Octagon later this year – in the form of a Las Vegas Sphere showdown at UFC 306 in September.

Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion, returned to the Octagon at UFC 298 earlier this month, suffering a second defeat straight for the first time in his professional career, in the form of a unanimous decision shutout loss to Merab Dvalishvili in the pair’s title-eliminator bout.

As for Moreno, the Tijuana native headlined UFC Fight Night Mexico City over the course of the weekend, fighting to a close, split decision loss to two-time foe and former title chaser, Brandon Royval in the pair’s main event rematch.

Henry Cejudo calls for Brandon Moreno fight at UFC 306

Staking his claim for another turn at bantamweight spoils in the future, Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo shut down plans for a second retirement from mixed martial arts – calling for a grudge fight with Moreno at the Las Vegas Sphere on Mexican Independence Day in September, with UFC 306 set to land at the venue.

“What fight would be better than Triple C vs. Brandon Moreno, the Mexican-American vs. the true Mexican, and they come together, and they do a five round showdown,” Henry Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “At the [Las Vegas] Sphere, in Las Vegas, for Mexican Independence Day. …Let’s do it, Mexican Independence Day. What you got? You gonna sign the contract? Are you a Mexican, or a Mexican’t?”

Returning from a 2020 retirement last year, Cejudo unsuccessfully challenged for the undisputed bantamweight title in a title charge against record-setting gold holder, Aljamain Sterling, dropping a split decision loss to the Uniondale native.

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo fight Brandon Moreno at UFC 306?