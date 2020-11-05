UFC games will be running through EA Sports for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, EA Sports announced that they had signed a multi-year renewal of their partnership to continue being the exclusive home of UFC games until 2030.

“We’re thrilled to extend our more than 10-year partnership with the UFC as we continue to build one of the fastest-growing sports franchises in the world, based on the rapidly expanding sport of MMA,” Cam Weber, Executive Vice President & Group GM, EA SPORTS said in a press release.

“This agreement will allow us to push the creative boundaries of mixed martial arts video games and connect millions more around the world to the culture of the sport.”

The latest installment from EA Sports was UFC 4 which released August 14 and features middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal on the cover.

Although there have been complaints about the gameplay as well as the overall roster, UFC 4 has still been a major success as a whole.

As per the press release, “fans played more than 64 million simulated UFC fights during the EA SPORTS UFC 4 launch week, a 125 percent year-over-year increase compared with the previous edition, EA SPORTS UFC 3.”

