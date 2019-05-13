UFC Exec Explains Why BJ Penn Fought Amid Disturbing Allegations

Spread the word!













Former two-weight UFC champion BJ Penn will continue to fight until a conclusion is reached on his various allegations.

Leading up to his UFC 237 fight with Clay Guida this past weekend, Penn was accused by estranged partner Shealen Uaiwa of a number of disturbing abuse allegations last month.

This was followed up by another allegation that Penn had allegedly threatened a taro farmer with a machete, which he was being investigated for.

Despite all this, the Hawaiian was still allowed to compete against Guida as if nothing was happening.

According to UFC vice president of international and content David Shaw, that’s because the promotion is essentially viewing the matter(s) as a case of innocent until proven guilty.

“I think until there’s some sort of conclusion reached on that situation, and there’s information that comes to the forefront, I think that he’ll continue to have a plan to fight,” Shaw said at the UFC 237 post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie).

‘Pretty Big Skid’

One could even ask why the UFC is allowing Penn to fight even if there were no allegations.

The 40-year-old was outpointed by Guida on Saturday night and is still winless since 2010. His latest loss makes it seven defeats in a row which is now a UFC record.

To make matters worse, Penn even claimed he was still hopeful of becoming a UFC champion again leading up to the fight. Whether he fights again is something that will have to be discussed.

“Now, I’m not sure having lost this fight, not having won one since 2010, that’s a pretty big skid,” Shaw added. “I’m not sure what he wants to do with his career. It’s something that next week we’ll try to figure out what the next step is, but at this point I don’t really know what that means.”