UFC Employee Proposes Trading Champion Magomed Ankalaev for PFL Star Dakota Ditcheva

Should Dakota Ditcheva be traded from the PFL to UFC for Magomed Ankalaev? Former UFC fighter and current analyst Din Thomas has sparked debate across the mixed martial arts community with his suggestion that the UFC should trade reigning light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev to the PFL in exchange for undefeated flyweight sensation Dakota Ditcheva.

During an appearance on The Casuals MMA podcast, Thomas made his case for the controversial proposition, stating that MMA faces a fundamental issue. “We gotta understand that MMA is a star-driven sport. We have a star problem in the UFC,” Thomas explained. He specifically highlighted Ditcheva as someone who belongs in the UFC, saying “PFL got Dakota Ditcheva, who’s a star. I’m like, ‘Yo, please listen, if you guys like MMA, do this for MMA. Trade her to the UFC, you know she belongs in the UFC.'”

Din Thomas thinks UFC should trade Magomed Ankalaev for PFL’s Dakota Ditcheva pic.twitter.com/NgFLZDwVTl — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) September 21, 2025

Thomas went further in his criticism of Ankalaev, arguing that the newly crowned champion lacks the marketability necessary for the UFC’s business model. “Just trade, listen, get rid of Ankalaev in the UFC, trade her for Ankalaev, we don’t need Ankalaev,” Thomas stated on the podcast. “He’s not getting the title, we don’t need this guy, trade him for Dakota. Ankalaev will fit right in at the PFL, another guy that no one knows about that’s really good.”

The timing of Thomas’s comments is significant, as they came after Ankalaev’s unanimous decision victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313 in March 2025, which saw him capture the light heavyweight championship. Ankalaev ended Pereira’s reign by applying consistent pressure and utilizing his grappling skills to neutralize the Brazilian’s striking advantages.

Thomas, who serves as a UFC analyst and coach at American Top Team, has worked with notable fighters including Amanda Nunes and Tyron Woodley throughout his career. His background as both a former UFC competitor and current company employee gives weight to his observations about the promotion’s strategic needs, though his comments have generated mixed reactions from fans and industry observers.

The suggestion references the rare precedent of fighter exchanges between major promotions. In 2018, the UFC and ONE Championship completed the sport’s first major trade when they exchanged former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson for welterweight Ben Askren. That deal demonstrated that cross-promotional agreements are possible, though they remain extremely uncommon in mixed martial arts.

Dakota Ditcheva has emerged as one of combat sports’ most compelling prospects. The 27-year-old British fighter maintains a perfect 15-0 professional record, with 13 of those victories coming by way of knockout. She captured the 2024 PFL Women’s Flyweight Championship by defeating former UFC title contender Taila Santos in November, earning $1 million in prize money and becoming the first British woman to win an MMA world championship.

Ditcheva’s striking background in Muay Thai and kickboxing, combined with her finishing ability and marketable personality, has led many to consider her among the best flyweight fighters globally. Her dominance in the PFL has included victories over multiple former UFC competitors, strengthening arguments that she could compete at the highest levels immediately.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev presents a different profile as champion. The 33-year-old Dagestani fighter relies on a methodical, technical approach that emphasizes counter-striking and defensive wrestling rather than flashy finishes. While highly skilled, his fighting style and reserved personality have not generated the same level of mainstream appeal that the UFC typically seeks in its champions.

Thomas’s proposal has generated significant discussion on social media and MMA forums, with reactions ranging from support for prioritizing entertainment value to criticism of suggesting trades based on marketability rather than merit. Some fans have questioned whether the UFC should consider trading a newly crowned champion before his first title defense, scheduled against Alex Pereira at UFC 320 in October 2025.

For now, both fighters remain with their respective organizations. Ankalaev prepares for his first title defense against Pereira, while Ditcheva returned to action in July 2025 with a unanimous decision victory over Sumiko Inaba at PFL Cape Town.