Dakota Ditcheva Brutalizes Sumiko Inaba En Route to 15th Straight Victory – PFL Africa 1 Highlights

Dakota Ditcheva put on one of her best performances yet, pummeling Sumiko Inaba throughout their 15-minute affair in the PFL Africa 1 co-main event on Saturday.

Inaba came out looking to put pressure on Ditcheva from the get-go, but it was Ditcheva who proved to be the faster and more powerful fighter. As Inaba attempted to press Ditcheva against the fence, the 2024 flyweight tournament champion reversed the position at will and landed some absolutely brutal knees while controlling Inaba with a Thai plum.

That trend continued in the second stanza as Inaba began to wear the damage on her face. Still, the Hawaiian was undeterred in her pursuit and continued to walk down Ditcheva with reckless abandon.

At some point in the third round, Ditcheva appeared to inform her corner that she had broken her left hand — an injury she confirmed during her post-fight interview inside the Smart Cage. While the damage undoubtedly impacted her offensive output in the final five minutes, it didn’t stop her from moving to 15-0, landing a dominant unanimous decision victory over Inaba in her long-awaited PFL return.

Official Result: Dakota Ditcheva def. Sumiko Inaba via unanimous decision (no scorecard given).

Check Out Highlights From Dakota Ditcheva vs. Sumiko Inaba at PFL Africa 1:

