UFC Denver Preliminary Card Results: Ashley Yoder Edges Out Amanda Cooper

UFC Denver preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, November 11, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Denver. Headlining the card are Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung Jung, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper in a women’s strawweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1. In round 1, Yoder and Cooper both starting out tentative. Cooper working leg kicks as Yoder looks for counter lefts. Yoder with the sweep and she dives into Cooper’s open guard. Yoder with hammerfists from top as the round ends. In round 2, Cooper steps in with a couple right hands. Another rush from Cooper pins Yoder to the cage as she looks for the takedown and gets it. Yoder with a nice counter left to start round 2. Cooper with a flurry. Yoder landing better with single shots. In round 3, Nice clinch knee from Yoder, Cooper flurries with punches to break back to open space. Counter from Yoder as Cooper comes in again. Cooper flurries and lands a right hand. Cooper with a double leg and Yoder rolls through to get top control. Yoder got the split decision win.

Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett is next in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Moffett with an uppercut, Skelly an overhand. Skelly ducks in for a double and gets the bodylock and a standing back take to drag Moffett to the mat. Moffett trying to posture on his hands and feet to peel Skelly off but gives Skelly a chance to get the RNC and is forced to the floor. Skelly throwing a series of constant punches to Moffett’s head from his backpack position.In round 2, Skelly with an uppercut to overhand, Moffett with a good right hook. Moffett backs Skelly to the cage, ducks in on the double and dumps Skelly to the mat. Skelly trying to scramble through for position. Skelly wall walks to get the sweep, but right into a d’arce choke. Skelly moving to stay out of it, and it looked like he was unconscious and the fight was stopped.

Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Ramos with a takedown right out of the gate, cuts straight to side control and back control as Gunther scrambles. Ramos fishing for the rear-naked choke and got it for the win. Ramos absolutely runs through Gunther.

Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa in a lightweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. Huge right hand lands for Smith, crumples Erosa. Followup strikes to finish it off.

Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton in a flyweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Low kick lands for Shelton, Morales starting to pressure a bit more as Shelton looks for counter opportunities. Morales with a wild headkick and both men have failed to find range early on their power shots. Shelton with a 1-2 and Morales tries to flurry but Shelton is staying slick off his back foot. Shelton shoots for a double off his back foot and gets it. Morales tries for the guillotine, but has to let it go to stand back up and gives up his back in the process. In round 2, Shelton moving to the back as Morales gets up, lands a knee to the body and lets Morales go. Shelton on his back foot, Morales tries to step forward with a combo and Shelton shoots. Shelton with a throw from the clinch gets Morales down. Morales scrambles, catches Shelton’s neck and has a deep guillotine. Shelton able to pull out of the guillotine again and he’s on top, in guard and Morales has to fight his way up. In round 3, Nice body shot and a knee for Morales as Shelton tried to clinch up. Morales hits a power double and has Shelton on his back in guard. Shelton bucks from guard and cartwheels up to his feet. Morales scrambling up as Shelton lands short shots, Shelton pulls him back to the mat. Shelton scored the win.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Mark de la Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Sanchez snapping hard jabs and he’s winning the boxing exchanges. De la Rosa landing hard low kicks but when he lets his hands go Sanchez is picking him off. De la Rosa tries to swarm forward again and gets trapped in the clinch. In round 2, Rosa tries for the transition to a standing back take, loses position and ends up on the cage again. Sanchez breaks to get back to open space. Sanchez with getting caught coming in with big looping punches this round. He’s trying to lead more and getting caught for it. In round 3, Sanchez pumps the jab and MDLR seems to have taken his foot off the gas after pressing early. Sanchez drops into the clinch and pushes MDLR to the fence, MDLR breaks and lands a nice counter uppercut.MDLR forced to give up again on the takedown. Sanchez back to range as the fight ends. Rosa got the win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Ashley Yoder def. Amanda Cooper by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Featherweight: Bobby Moffett def. Chas Skelly by TKO (D’Arce choke) at 2:43 of Round 2

Lightweight: Davi Ramos def. John Gunther via submission (rear-naked choke) R1, 1:57

Lightweight: Devonte Smith def. Julian Erosa via TKO (punches) at 0:46 of round 1.

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Eric Shelton def. Joseph Morales via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Mark De La Rosa def. Joby Sanchez via SD (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)