James Krause Rages As UFC 247 Judge Reveals Conflict Of Interest

James Krause is seriously unhappy to hear UFC 247 judge Joe Soliz had a conflict of interest heading into his fight against Trevin Giles. The judge controversially scored the first round against Krause, despite the American dominating over four minutes in top position and chasing submissions. Krause ended up on the losing end of a split decision result, which would have went the other way had Soliz scored that round correctly.

The conflict of interest was recently revealed by TSN who quote the judge as saying. “Under Eric Williams of Elite MMA, I received my black belt in 2008. I left Elite in 2010, and received my first-, second-, and third-degree under Octavio Couto. I haven’t been in contact or associated with [Elite MMA] in over eight years.”

James Krause who took the fight on just one days’ notice angrily reacted to news of the conflict in interest. Speaking on Instagram, he said.

“If this isn’t the most frustrating shit for me in the world I don’t know what… how is this not a conflict of interest? Training at someone’s gym for 10+ years and receiving a black belt from the coach corner my opponent.



I no way am I mad I lost the fight, it was close. 1 was mine, 2 was his, and 3 was a toss up. But round 3 was given to me on 2/3 cards. It was round 1 they scored for him. After a take down and almost 4 minutes of back control, not to mention almost finishing the RNC, I don’t know how they would give that round to him.



This sport has been around for too long to not start making changes. I know the Texas State Athletic Commission wont do a damn thing about my fight. They never do but I hope the @ufc, @danawhite, and the state commissions can come together to actually make the judging for OUR sport, not boxing and hold the people doing these jobs accountable.

This is a disgrace to our sport. Not just my fight but multiple examples of incompetence from the same judge.



So frustrated to even read this shit… and remember I lost half my purse because of this guy.”

In light of this news should the James Krause vs Trevin Giles result be overturned to a no contest?