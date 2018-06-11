UFC Commentator Slams Michael Bisping For Colby Covington Interview

This past weekend (Sat. June 9, 2018) in the co-main event of UFC 225 on pay-per-view (PPV), Colby Covington captured the interim welterweight title when he took home a unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos.

With the win, Covington is all but guaranteed a unification bout with undisputed 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley down the line.

Shortly after his victory, Covington spoke to the UFC on FOX crew to offer his reaction after the big win. This included a verbal spat with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Bisping and Covington exchanged barbs and insults with one another, which you can check out here:

Turn sound on. Grab some popcorn. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/8q2QxCvXxL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 10, 2018

It looks like one notable name within the UFC didn’t appreciate Bisping jawing off at the newly crowned interim welterweight champion.

UFC commentator Jon Anik took to Twitter and called the whole incident “disgraceful,” and noted it’s not Bisping’s job to antagonize a fighter who just won a UFC title:

Was disgraceful. It’s Colby’s night and moment. Pretty stunning that they’d allow an analyst to steal his shine. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) June 10, 2018

Not sarcastic at all. I was appalled. Not the analyst’s job to antagonize a fighter who has just won a UFC title. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) June 10, 2018

Respect your opinion but please don’t tell me what to do or think. I’ve been in broadcasting for 16 years and I know what I saw. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) June 10, 2018

There’s some truth there. Guess I’m just still old school when it comes to certain TV elements. Probably should’ve kept my mouth closed. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) June 10, 2018

Do you think Bisping stepped out of line during his duties as an analyst on FS1 when he interviewed Covington? Sound off in the comments!