UFC Commentator Slams Michael Bisping For Colby Covington Interview

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
SHARE

This past weekend (Sat. June 9, 2018) in the co-main event of UFC 225 on pay-per-view (PPV), Colby Covington captured the interim welterweight title when he took home a unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos.

With the win, Covington is all but guaranteed a unification bout with undisputed 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley down the line.

Shortly after his victory, Covington spoke to the UFC on FOX crew to offer his reaction after the big win. This included a verbal spat with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Bisping and Covington exchanged barbs and insults with one another, which you can check out here:

It looks like one notable name within the UFC didn’t appreciate Bisping jawing off at the newly crowned interim welterweight champion.

UFC commentator Jon Anik took to Twitter and called the whole incident “disgraceful,” and noted it’s not Bisping’s job to antagonize a fighter who just won a UFC title:

Do you think Bisping stepped out of line during his duties as an analyst on FS1 when he interviewed Covington? Sound off in the comments!

Advertisement

NEXT: Robert Whittaker Reveals He Needs Surgery After UFC 225

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR