Former UFC Champ Doubts Khamzat Chimaev’s Ability Against Dricus Du Plessis in Title Showdown

Jamahal Hill isn’t putting his money on Khamzat Chimaev.

Following his impressive performance against Sean Strickland in February, Dricus du Plessis has been linked to a title tilt with Chimaev, though no official announcements have been made. Instead, we’ve been hit with a barrage of rumors and false reports, like the one claiming that ‘DDP’ had broken his shin, setting their clash back by six months or more.

Luckily, du Plessis debunked those rumors, but not before letting fight fans sweat it out for a few days.

We may not know the when, but it sounds like du Plessis vs. Chimaev is a foregone conclusion at this point, with oddsmakers already favoring ‘Borz’ to come out on top. As it stands, Chimaev is a -145 favorite to capture his first UFC title while ‘DDP’ is a slight underdog at +125.

‘Sweet Dreams’ doesn’t like those odds.

“I probably favor Dricus Du Plessis in that one just for the simple fact of, I’ve doubted this dude so many times now and he’s shut me up bad every time,” Hill said in an interview with Helen Yee. “I’ve come to understand how his posture kind of works, which may look like he’s fatiguing or slowing down, but he’s really not. He’s got the better cardio, and I believe his physical strength can pose a problem for anybody in that division.”

Being the underdog against Chimaev is a familiar spot for ‘DDP’

Du Plessis’ awkward style and suspect cardio have led fans to relentlessly bet against him over the years, only to get burned by the South African sensation, who somehow always finds a way to win.

A perfect 9-0 inside the Octagon, ‘DDP’ was the designated underdog in all but three of those victories, and his impending showdown with Chimaev is no different.