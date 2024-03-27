UFC boss Dana White recalls losing $3 million in drunken night while gambling in Las Vegas: ‘I’m having a blast’

Dana White says he lost $3 million in one night at the casino in Las Vegas.

White, the current UFC CEO, has been open about his love for playing blackjack. White has talked about being banned from casinos, but he also has quite a few losses.

During an appearance on Lex Fridman’s podcast, Dana White says he got too drunk at a casino one night and lost $3 million dollars playing blackjack.

“I would call this the biggest loss for many different reasons.” Dana White said during an appearance on Lex Fridman’s podcast. (via Middleeasy). “You live and you learn in life, and you figure things out as you go along. So one night, I’m over at the Rio, and they got these big suites over there. So I go over there with some buddies and we’ve got one of those suites and we have dinner and start drinking. It starts to ramp up, I’m having a good time and I make my way down to the high-limit room and we start gambling.

“I’m continuing to drink, and having a blast. I end up leaving and going home that night, and I lost like $80,000. So I wake up the next morning, ‘F*ck those motherf*ckers got me for $80,000 last night’. So I’m at work the next day, and the host over there calls me… I told him, ‘Don’t get too comfortable with my $80,000, I’m coming back for it’. Dead f*cking silence on the other end of the phone. He’s like, ‘Dana, you lost three million dollars last night,'” White added.

“Like, what the f*ck are you talking about? I only have a million and a half credit line. He goes ‘You made us call the GM of the hotel and you started calling him a f*cking p*ssy.’ I went, ‘Yeah, that does sound like something I would do.’”

Dana White understands how people lose money in Vegas

After that night, Dana White says he understands why Vegas gives away free drinks as he says you don’t think straight while drinking.

“There’s been a lot of cases where people are in Vegas and they’re like, ‘Oh, I lost all this money, and they were giving me free drinks, and I drank too much, and I was taken advantage of.’ No, you stupid motherf*cker. Man up. You got f*cking drunk. The alcohol is free, but you don’t have to f*cking drink it. And, you know, this was a huge learning lesson for me. I never drank again when I was playing cards after that night.”

Because of that, White says he has never drank while he is gambling ever again.