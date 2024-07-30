Report – UFC flyweight Casey Kenney accused of abuse against ex-Girlfriend

UFC flyweight contender, Casey Kenney has been accused of acting violently and abusing an ex-girlfriend of his during their relationship, with the alleged victim’s mother posting numerous accusations across social media.

Kenney, a former flyweight contender within the promotion’s top-15 rankings, has yet to compete in the Octagon since August 2021, most recently suffering a split decision loss to fellow challenger, Song Yadong.

Out of action for the previous three years, Kenney, a native of Indiana, has yet to be booked for his next fight under the banner of the UFC, however, was hit with a slew of accusations on social media overnight from an alleged ex-girlfriend’s mother, who posted multiple messages regarding the 33-year-old on her official Instagram account.

“Again my daughter press charges he barricaded himself in he (sic) home and no arrests were made as of today,” Esther Reyes posted on Instagram. “He’s still a freeman. Incident happened Monday, July 22, 2024.”



“Found my daughter being abused at her ex BF after asking cops to do a well check on her 3# Live Monday 07/22/24,” Reyes posted. “He barricaded himself in the home and no rest (sic) made.”

“This is the dirt bag that did this to my daughter,” Reyes posted on her official Instagram account, accompanied by a screenshot of Casey Kenney’s profile on Instagram.

16-4-1 as a professional, prior to his decision loss to Yadong, Kenney also suffered another split judging defeat to former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, Dominick Reyes in March of that year at the UFC Apex facility.