UFC Busan Reebok Fighter Payouts: Frankie Edgar Leads Big

Jon Fuentes
UFC Busan Reebok Fighter Payouts
Over the weekend, UFC on ESPN+ 23 took place from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

In the main event of the night, Chan Sung Jung ran through Frankie Edgar with a first-round TKO win. Now, courtesy of MMA Junkie, we have the UFC on ESPN+ 23 Reebok fighter payouts to pass along. Edgar actually led the way with $20,000, with the next highest payout being $5,000. Jung, along with several others, also banked $5,000 for repping Reebok.

Check out the full UFC Busan Reebok fighter payouts below.

  • Chan Sung Jung: $5,000 def. Frankie Edgar: $20,000
  • Volkan Oezdemir: $5,000 def. Aleksandar Rakic: $4,000
  • Charles Jourdain: $3,500 def. Dooho Choi: $5,000
  • Da Un Jung: $3,500 def. Mike Rodriguez: $4,000
  • Jun Yong Park: $3,500 def. Marc-Andre Barriault: $3,500
  • Kyung Ho Kang: $5,000 def. Liu Pingyuan: $3,500
  • Ciryl Gane: $3,500 def. Tanner Boser: $3,500
  • Seungwoo Choi: $3,500 def. Suman Mokhtarian: $3,500
  • Omar Morales: $3,500 def. Dong Hyun Ma: $5,000
  • Alexandre Pantoja: $5,000 def. Matt Schnell: $5,000
  • Raoni Barcelos: $4,000 def. Said Nurmagomedov: $3,500
  • Amanda Lemos: $3,500 def. Miranda Granger: $3,500
  • Heili Alateng: $3,500 def. Ryan Benoit: $5,000

What do you think about the UFC Busan Reebok fighter payouts and Edgar’s big lead?

