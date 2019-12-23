UFC Busan Reebok Fighter Payouts: Frankie Edgar Leads Big

Over the weekend, UFC on ESPN+ 23 took place from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.
In the main event of the night, Chan Sung Jung ran through Frankie Edgar with a first-round TKO win. Now, courtesy of MMA Junkie, we have the UFC on ESPN+ 23 Reebok fighter payouts to pass along. Edgar actually led the way with $20,000, with the next highest payout being $5,000. Jung, along with several others, also banked $5,000 for repping Reebok.
Check out the full UFC Busan Reebok fighter payouts below.
UFC Busan Reebok Fighter Payouts
- Chan Sung Jung: $5,000 def. Frankie Edgar: $20,000
- Volkan Oezdemir: $5,000 def. Aleksandar Rakic: $4,000
- Charles Jourdain: $3,500 def. Dooho Choi: $5,000
- Da Un Jung: $3,500 def. Mike Rodriguez: $4,000
- Jun Yong Park: $3,500 def. Marc-Andre Barriault: $3,500
- Kyung Ho Kang: $5,000 def. Liu Pingyuan: $3,500
- Ciryl Gane: $3,500 def. Tanner Boser: $3,500
- Seungwoo Choi: $3,500 def. Suman Mokhtarian: $3,500
- Omar Morales: $3,500 def. Dong Hyun Ma: $5,000
- Alexandre Pantoja: $5,000 def. Matt Schnell: $5,000
- Raoni Barcelos: $4,000 def. Said Nurmagomedov: $3,500
- Amanda Lemos: $3,500 def. Miranda Granger: $3,500
- Heili Alateng: $3,500 def. Ryan Benoit: $5,000
What do you think about the UFC Busan Reebok fighter payouts and Edgar’s big lead?
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! OKIf you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Kamaru Usman: Leon Edwards Is Most Deserving Of Next Title Shot
- Exclusive: ATT Owner Dan Lambert Reacts To Colby Covington Mentioning Glenn Robinson’s Death At UFC 245 Presser
- Justin Gaethje Says Conor McGregor Is A ‘B*tch’ If He Doesn’t Fight Him