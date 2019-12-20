UFC Busan Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow (Sat. December 21, 2019) UFC Busan will go down from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.
In the main event of the night, Frankie Edgar returns to featherweight to take on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Also, in the co-main event, light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic will go one-on-one. The card also features the return of Doo Ho Choi, who will face Charles Jourdain.
The UFC has compiled a great card for its return to South Korea. You can check out the UFC Busan full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC Busan Full Fight Card
Main card (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung
- Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Featherweight: Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain
- Light heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez
- Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park
- Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 a.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Ciryl Gane
- Featherweight: Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian
- Lightweight: Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Morales
- Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell
- Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov
- Women’s strawweight: Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos
- Bantamweight: Heili Alateng vs. Ryan Benoit
What do you think about the UFC Busan fight card?
- Chris Weidman Wants To Shock The World Again By Defeating Jon Jones
- Darren Till Trains Tyson Fury In MMA (Video)
- Dan Hardy Issues Lengthy Apology To Johnny Walker For UFC 244 Claims