UFC Busan Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow (Sat. December 21, 2019) UFC Busan will go down from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

In the main event of the night, Frankie Edgar returns to featherweight to take on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Also, in the co-main event, light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic will go one-on-one. The card also features the return of Doo Ho Choi, who will face Charles Jourdain.

The UFC has compiled a great card for its return to South Korea. You can check out the UFC Busan full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC Busan Full Fight Card

Main card (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Featherweight: Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

Light heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park

Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 a.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Ciryl Gane

Featherweight: Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian

Lightweight: Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Morales

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Women's strawweight: Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos

Bantamweight: Heili Alateng vs. Ryan Benoit

