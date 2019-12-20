UFC Busan Staff Predictions: Frankie Edgar vs. Korean Zombie

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. December 21, 2019) UFC Busan will go down from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

In the main event of the night, featherweights Frankie Edgar and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung will go head-to-head. Ahead of the event, we here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC Busan staff predictions for Edgar vs. Korean Zombie. Check out our official UFC Busan staff predictions below.

UFC Busan Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

This is such an interesting matchup, but everything really points to Jung’s favor here. It’s in his own backyard, and he’s taking on an Edgar who is jumping into the fight on short notice. I think this one goes all five rounds, but Jung gets the decision win when it’s all said and done. (Prediction: Korean Zombie)

Abhinav Kini:

Unfortunately, we’re not getting a Korean Zombie vs. Brian Ortega fight. But a Frankie Edgar fight will do, especially on short notice. These two were supposed to fight at UFC Denver last year and I believe I was picking Edgar back then. However, after seeing their recent performances, I feel this will only go Zombie’s way and it could even be with a finish given how good he’s looked in recent fights. (Prediction: Korean Zombie)

Jordan Ellis:

Korean Zombie has everything in his favor heading into this fight against Frankie Edgar. The South Korean will fight in front of his home crowd, on the back of a full camp and a big win last time out. The former lightweight champion Edgar will travel the globe on short notice to take a fight 10lbs above the weight he was scheduled to fight at next month. All of this points towards a Chan Sung Jung victory. For me it’s just a matter of how he’ll get it done. And in my opinion he’ll get the finish in quick and empathic fashion. Maybe even as early as the first round. (Prediction: Korean Zombie)

Timmy Moran:

A close matchup headlines the UFC Fight Night 165 where Frankie Edgar looks to spoil the homecoming of Chan Sun Jung. Although credit is due to Edgar for stepping in on such short notice, it won’t be enough as the Korean Zombie will have the Korean faithful cheering him on the night of the fight. Expect a five-round war between the two with the Korean Zombie getting the nod via decision. (Prediction: Korean Zombie)

What do you think about our UFC Busan staff predictions?