UFC Brasilia – Lee Vs. Oliveira Bonuses

Earlier tonight (Sat. March 14, 2020) UFC Brasilia took place at the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil.

The event was held to an empty venue as the decision was made not to let fans attend to protect their safety due to the Coronavirus epidemic. In the main event of the evening, we saw Charles Oliveira extend his winning streak to seven after submitting Kevin Lee via Guillotine Choke in the third round. Not only did this add to Oliveira’s record number of submissions inside the UFC but also provided him a $50,000 performance of the night bonus for doing so. Outside of the main event, many highlights warranted bonuses.

In the co-main event, we saw a clash between two of the most decorated grapplers in the UFC, Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns. This contest was exactly as advertised with the two engaging in a grappling exchange early in the first round. Burns did a fantastic job of defending and eventually escaping Maia’s submission threats separating and standing back up. Not long after getting back to the feet Burns caught Maia with a shot dropping him flat on his back. Reluctant to inflict any more damage Burns raised his hands however the ref instructed him to keep fighting so he engaged on the ground and finished Maia with punches. The TKO win comes as the first time Maia has been finished since 2009. The performance secured Burns a $50,000 performance of the night bonus.

Fight of the night went to the women’s flyweight bout between Mayra Bueno Silva and Maryna Moroz. The two engaged in a three-round war taking place both on the feet and on the ground. Moroz threw a barrage of strikes throughout the contest while Bueno Silva took a more measured approach throwing fewer strikes but with more power. At the end of the contest, the verdict went to the judges, all three gave the win to Moroz.