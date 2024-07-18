Paddy Pimblett goes Toe-to-Toe with controversial YouTuber The MMA Guru in fiery interview ahead of UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett went toe-to-toe with The MMA Guru.

The divisive content creator has had plenty to say about Pimblett and the Liverpudlian’s close friend Molly McCann in recent years, very little of it being positive. Understandably, tensions were high as the two outspoken individuals sat down for a recent interview on the influencer’s YouTube channel.

Previously, the Guru offered up some pretty harsh criticism regarding Pimblett’s lackluster performance against Jared Gordon in December 2022 and McCann’s quick submission loss against Julija Stoliarenko last year. Pimblett didn’t shy away from bringing up the past criticism from the Guru during their interaction.

However, ‘The Baddy’ seemed a bit more upset with the negative comments flung at his friend than himself.

“I do need to say about Molly though, f**k me, you’ve sh*t on Molly a few times, lad,” Pimblett said. “I think it was after the Stoliarenko fight; you went in on her for two minutes on a video. I was thinking, ‘F*cking hell, this is heavy this.’ It wasn’t her best performance. Obviously, she got submitted in two minutes, she knows that herself. But then, when she sees all the sh*t online, her head falls off.”

The MMA Guru calls paddy pimblett’s performance against Jared gordon a ‘disgrace’

Of course, that doesn’t mean Pimblett forgot what The MMA Guru had said about him following his controversial decision victory over ‘Flash’ at UFC 282.

“When I said to Molly, ‘MMA Guru’s in the DMs’, Molly looked at me like [shocked]. I said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to mention it to him’, but I understand it. You s**t on me after the Jared Gordon fight, like a lot of people did.” Interrupting Pimblett, the social media star exclaimed, “It was a sh*tty performance” to which ‘The Baddy’ humbly replied saying, “It wasn’t a good performance.” Perhaps feeling a little too comfortable, The MMA Guru declared Pimblett’s performance against Gordon to be a “disgrace” before immediately backtracking. “It wasn’t a disgrace, too far. But it wasn’t the best performance, lad. I had to be real.”

Pimblett’s unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon was arguably the most controversial decision in UFC history, drawing widespread outrage from virtually everyone. Even longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan was flabbergasted by the decision, suggesting during an episode of his popular ‘Experience’ podcast that ‘Flash’ had gotten “f*cked” by the judges.

The Baddy’ has largely moved on from the controversy courtesy of a win over former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

On Saturday, July 27, Pimblett will look to continue his climb up the lightweight ranks when he meets the always-entertaining King Green at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Thus far, Pimblett is a perfect 5-0 inside the Octagon. With a win over Green, he will likely land himself a spot in the lightweight division’s top 15 for the first time.