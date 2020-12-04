UFC Bantamweight champion Petr Yan has responded to criticism from former two-time Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw regarding the state of the division.

During an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Dillashaw questioned the authenticity of both Yan and Henry Cejudo’s Bantamweight title reigns.

“I want that title, I want it right away because you got a guy Petr Yan that beat someone for a belt that’s 0-2 in the weight division,” Dillashaw said. “Jose Aldo had two losses and he beat him for a title so how are you calling yourself a champion? To me, you’re an interim champion.”

Wait in line, cheater https://t.co/wskArkbG05 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 3, 2020

Yan took to Twitter to respond sharing few words with the former champion, simply telling him to wait in line.

Dillashaw was suspended for two years after testing positive for banned substances in his system following his failed bid at claiming the Flyweight title against Henry Cejudo.

Following his ban, the Bantamweight title became vacant seeing Henry Cejudo move up a division to claim his second title after defeating Marlon Moraes at UFC 238. Following his claiming of the title Cejudo defended it once again against former champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Since then Cejudo has retired and Petr Yan faced off against former Featherweight champion Jose Aldo for the once again vacant Bantamweight title. After emerging victorious Yan has been attached to a bout with number one contender Aljamain Sterling.

This title fight was meant to take place at UFC 257 on December 12, however, Yan was forced to pull from the bout which will now be rescheduled for 2021.

Dillashaw’s suspension ends in the first quarter of 2021 and the former champion expects to make his return fighting for the title against the winner of Yan vs Sterling.

“The weight class is fucked up, it’s ready for me to come back. I’m ready to throw a wrench in it all and even get my belt back, I will be the most dominant,” Dillashaw said.