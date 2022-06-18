LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett results throughout the night (Sat. June 18. 2022) live from the Moody Center In Austin, Texas.

Taking main event honors in ‘The Lone Star State’ — a featherweight pairing between division contenders, Calvin Kattar, and Josh Emmett.

Attempting to land his second straight victory since a one-sided ‘Fight Island’ loss to former champion, Max Holloway, Kattar returned to the Octagon in January with a brutally one-sided win of his own against Giga Chikadze.

As for Emmett, the surging knockout ace scored his fourth consecutive victory back in December at UFC 269, battling over the course of three back-and-forth rounds to defeat common-foe, Dan Ige.

A lightweight pairing between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon was scheduled to take co-headlining honors at the event, however, the bout has since been cancelled by the organization after Lauzon suffered a leg injury ahead of tonight’s return to Austin.

UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett – Results

UFC Austin Main Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

UFC Austin Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez

Strawweight: Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Bantamweight: Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus