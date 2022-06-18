LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett results throughout the night (Sat. June 18. 2022) live from the Moody Center In Austin, Texas.
Taking main event honors in ‘The Lone Star State’ — a featherweight pairing between division contenders, Calvin Kattar, and Josh Emmett.
Attempting to land his second straight victory since a one-sided ‘Fight Island’ loss to former champion, Max Holloway, Kattar returned to the Octagon in January with a brutally one-sided win of his own against Giga Chikadze.
As for Emmett, the surging knockout ace scored his fourth consecutive victory back in December at UFC 269, battling over the course of three back-and-forth rounds to defeat common-foe, Dan Ige.
A lightweight pairing between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon was scheduled to take co-headlining honors at the event, however, the bout has since been cancelled by the organization after Lauzon suffered a leg injury ahead of tonight’s return to Austin.
UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett – Results
UFC Austin Main Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)
Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett
Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means
Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev
Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze
Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley
UFC Austin Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)
Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva
Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells
Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez
Strawweight: Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula
Bantamweight: Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn
Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus