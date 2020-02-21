UFC Auckland Staff Predictions: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

By
Jon Fuentes
-
UFC Auckland staff predictions
UFC Auckland will go down tomorrow (Sat. February 22, 2020) from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will witness a great lightweight matchup between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker.

The winner could very well take the next big step in contending for a lightweight title. We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC Auckland staff predictions for the Felder vs. Hooker main event. Check them out below.

UFC Auckland Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

I’m expecting a great back-and-forth brawl in this one. I can see it going the distance, and if that’s the case, Hooker having home-field advantage should play in his favor. I’m expecting to see Hooker get his hand raised after five rounds of war. (Prediction: Dan Hooker)

Abhinav Kini:

This is a great matchup between two brawlers. Hooker will be fighting in front of his own fans and will not look to disappoint. However, I feel Felder has what it takes to get the win. I can see him getting the finish in the later rounds. (Prediction: Paul Felder)

Jordan Ellis:

I’m going to go against MMA maths by picking Dan Hooker to get the job done at UFC Auckland. I think we’ll see the New Zealander in top form in front of his home crowd. Felder will come and make it a tough fight but I expect Hooker to win this main event by decision. (Prediction: Dan Hooker)

Timmy Moran:

The heavy momentum both fighters have leading into the main event this Saturday should make for a great fight. Expect this bout to go the distance. Despite the well-rounded game Felder possesses, it will be the kickboxing of Hooker that will make the difference. (Prediction: Dan Hooker)

What do you think about our UFC Auckland staff predictions?

