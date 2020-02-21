UFC Auckland Staff Predictions: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Spread the word!













UFC Auckland will go down tomorrow (Sat. February 22, 2020) from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will witness a great lightweight matchup between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker.

The winner could very well take the next big step in contending for a lightweight title. We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC Auckland staff predictions for the Felder vs. Hooker main event. Check them out below.

UFC Auckland Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

I’m expecting a great back-and-forth brawl in this one. I can see it going the distance, and if that’s the case, Hooker having home-field advantage should play in his favor. I’m expecting to see Hooker get his hand raised after five rounds of war. (Prediction: Dan Hooker)

Abhinav Kini:

This is a great matchup between two brawlers. Hooker will be fighting in front of his own fans and will not look to disappoint. However, I feel Felder has what it takes to get the win. I can see him getting the finish in the later rounds. (Prediction: Paul Felder)

Jordan Ellis:

I’m going to go against MMA maths by picking Dan Hooker to get the job done at UFC Auckland. I think we’ll see the New Zealander in top form in front of his home crowd. Felder will come and make it a tough fight but I expect Hooker to win this main event by decision. (Prediction: Dan Hooker)

Timmy Moran:

The heavy momentum both fighters have leading into the main event this Saturday should make for a great fight. Expect this bout to go the distance. Despite the well-rounded game Felder possesses, it will be the kickboxing of Hooker that will make the difference. (Prediction: Dan Hooker)

What do you think about our UFC Auckland staff predictions?