UFC Auckland Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Video

Spread the word!













Now that the official weigh-ins are in the books, the UFC Auckland ceremonial weigh-ins are here. Tomorrow (Sat. February 22, 2020) the action goes down from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the main event of the night, Dan Hooker takes on Paul Felder in what should be an epic lightweight scrap. The co-main event will see light heavyweights Jim Crute and Michael Oleksiejczuk go head-to-head. The fighters have all weighed in and the card is final. All that’s left to do is take the big stage for the final face-offs before fight night.

Check out the UFC Auckland ceremonial weigh-ins with us here below.

UFC Auckland Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Paul Felder (155.5) vs Dan Hooker (156)

Jim Crute (206) vs Michael Oleksiejczuk (206)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs Yan Xiaonan (116)

Ben Sosoli (264) vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima (257)

Brad Riddell (154.5) vs Magomed Mustafaev (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Kevin Aguilar (145.5) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (145)

Jalin Turner (155.5) vs Josh Culibao (155.5)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs Emil Meek (171)

Callan Potter (170.5) vs Song Kenan (171)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs Tyson Nam (125)

Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs Shana Dodson (125.5)

What did you think of the UFC Auckland ceremonial weigh-ins? Who are you picking to win tomorrow night?