UFC Auckland Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set

The UFC Auckland weigh-in results are in ahead of tomorrow’s (Sat. February 22, 2020) event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the main event of the night, lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will go one-on-one. It’s a feud that has developed quite a bit of bad blood over the past few weeks. Both men stepped on the scale and hit their marks at 155.5 and 156 pounds, respectively. The co-main event will feature light heavyweights Jim Crute and Michael Oleksiejczuk. They also weighed in successfully at 206 pounds each.

You can check out the full UFC Auckland weigh-in results below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC Auckland Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Paul Felder (155.5) vs Dan Hooker (156)

Jim Crute (206) vs Michael Oleksiejczuk (206)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs Yan Xiaonan (116)

Ben Sosoli (264) vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima (257)

Brad Riddell (154.5) vs Magomed Mustafaev (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Kevin Aguilar (145.5) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (145)

Jalin Turner (155.5) vs Josh Culibao (155.5)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs Emil Meek (171)

Callan Potter (170.5) vs Song Kenan (171)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs Tyson Nam (125)

Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs Shana Dodson (125.5)

