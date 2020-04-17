UFC Attempt To Trademark ‘Fight Island’

Spread the word!













The UFC has filed 22 trademarks in relation to the terms “Fight Island” and “UFC Fight Island”.

Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney broke the news on social media earlier today, he said. “On April 13, the UFC filed 22 new trademarks for: ‘FIGHT ISLAND’ & ‘UFC FIGHT ISLAND’. The filings were made based on an “intent to use” FIGHT ISLAND as the name of a mixed martial arts competition and for branded goods such as clothing and jewelry. #UFC#ufc249.”

This move comes after Dana White announced he had secured a private island which he would use to host events during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a private island that I’ve secured,” White told TMZ. “We are getting the infrastructure put in now so I’m going to start doing the international fights too with international fighters. I won’t be able to get the international fighters, all of them into the US, so I have a private island. I’m going to start flying them all into the private island and do international fights from there. So, as of Arpil 18th the UFC is back up and running.

Unfortunately, White’s plan to host UFC 249 on April 18 fell apart last week. The UFC boss was advised to call off the fight card after the governor of California asked Disney/ESPN to shut the event down. Despite this White remains determined to host shows and continues to stress fight island is real and will happen sooner rather than later.

“That’s why I’m telling all of my guys not to worry because Fight Island is going to happen. All of the infostructure is being built right now, getting put in place. As we get closer to that, I’ll start figuring out booking fights, getting guys ready. Plus I can ship guys over there earlier and they can start training over there on the island.”

Are you surprised to see UFC attempting to trademark the fight island phrase?