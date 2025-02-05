UFC Athlete Says They Will Be Retiring from Twerking: “I May Not Twerk Again!”

Jordan Leavitt is done twerking!

What, did you think we were talking about another fighter?

Twerking has become a popular post-fight celebration inside the Octagon in recent years, but now that ‘The Monkey King’ is just a few short months away from his 30th birthday, the UFC lightweight standout thinks it may be time to put his booty-poppin’ ways behind him.

“I think I might be moving past twerking—really,” Leavitt told Helen Yee. “Yeah, I’m almost 30, you know? Shaking your ass in your 20s is completely cool. Like, I mean, people judge you, but no one really cares what you do in your 20s… I may not twerk again”

Don’t fret fight fans, ailin perez will continue twerking after each win

These days, the celebratory twerking is best left to bantamweight standout Ailin Perez. Since making her UFC debut in 2020, the Argentinian has amassed an impressive 5-1 record inside the Octagon with her dominant decision victory over Karol Rosa at UFC 311 being her best performance yet.

But as impressive as she’s been in the cage, fans have become increasingly enamored with ‘Fiona’ courtesy of her post-fight twerking that has often taken social media by storm.

Ailin Perez after her win at #UFC311 🕺 pic.twitter.com/1r1kkCxcEU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2025

However, not everyone appreciates’ Perez’s unique celebration. Following her win over Darya Zheleznyakova in Paris, ‘Fiona’ notoriously twerked right in her opponent’s face which apparently resulted in her being banned from fighting in the country.

“I guess I got banned from France for twerking,” she wrote on X in response to an article that claimed she “would be officially suspended.”

It’s still unclear if Perez is allowed to compete in The City of Light, but considering how quickly the clip went viral, we doubt the fast-rising 135’er has any regrets about it.