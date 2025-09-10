UFC Athlete Only Has $13.96 in His Bank Account Coming Into Fight Weekend

UFC fighter Sediriques Dumas is in desperate need of a win this weekend.

After coming up short in his last outing against Michał Oleksiejczuk, Dumas will look to bounce back when he meets Zach Reese at Noche UFC on September 13. Ahead of his return to the Octagon, ‘The Reaper’ turned a lot of heads on social media when he revealed that he only had $13.96 in his bank account one week before fight night.

“This is a price of being a adult and paying legal actions and stuff in your life,” Dumas wrote on social media. “I hate to hear people say people don’t struggle at a big scene. Yeah all ya’ll can laugh about it. I’m just giving ya’ll something to laugh about.”

Dumas makes his seventh UFC appearance this Saturday, but it’s his antics outside the Octagon that have dominated headlines.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old was arrested on a slew of charges, including felony home invasion robbery without a firearm, misdemeanor battery, and felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The incident forced him to withdraw from a UFC 317 scrap against Jackson McVey, missing out on a much-needed payday.

Having lost two of his last three, Dumas’ back is firmly against the wall. With a win at Noche UFC, he’ll likely buy more time with the UFC. But if he loses, his time working for Dana White and Co. could come to an unfortunate end.