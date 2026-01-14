Undefeated UFC Athlete Describes His Style: “Calculated, Murderous Intentions”

Undefeated UFC prospect Donte Johnson can describe his style in three simple words.

After stringing together a series of sensational first-round finishes on the regional scene, ‘Lock Jaw’ fought his way onto the roster with a 64-second knockout of Darion Abbey on Dana White’s Contender Series in August.

That paved the way for his official Octagon debut against Sedriques Dumas at UFC Vegas 110. Needless to say, Johnson continued to live up to the hype.

Première soumission en carrière! 🙌



Résultat #UFCVEgas110 : Donte Johnson l'emporte sur Sedriques Dumas par Soumission (Étranglement ninja) à 1:25 du 2e round pic.twitter.com/lImfM7aYRi — UFC Québec (@UFCQuebec) November 1, 2025



Now boasting a spotless 7-0 record and a 100% finish rate, Johnson had the perfect way to describe his style inside the Octagon.

“For myself, I would say… calculated murderous intentions,” Johnson told MMA Junkie. “I don’t know, that’s the—calculated murderous intentions. Premeditated murder. You guys know what type of sport this is.” “It’s definitely freedom. Ever since God blessed me with this job, my vision has opened up and things have opened up. It’s a relief, a big relief. It’s not pressure. I know I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.” “I’m a go‑getter, man. I’m a go‑getter, and I set expectations and then God always exceeds them. I didn’t think I was going to be in the UFC this soon, but I am, and it’s God‑willing. So yeah, 10–0, I’m ready for whatever. I want to be the best, so I know I’ve got to fight the best. I’m not shy by any means and I’m not gonna run from nobody by any means either. Whatever matchup they throw my way, I’m gonna sign the dotted line.”



Next up for Johnson is 19-fight veteran Duško Todorović. The two will square off at UFC 326 on March 7 as part of a loaded night of fights in Las Vegas.

Check out the updated UFC 326 line-up below:

Max Holloway(c) vs. Charles Oliveira — BMF title

Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Donte Johnson vs. Dusko Todorovic

Cody Garbrandt vs. Xiao Long

Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay

Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar

JooSang Yoo vs. Gaston Bolanos

Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Card subject to change.